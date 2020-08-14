Sziget received HUF 80.5 mln left on festival cards

Nicholas Pongratz

Last year, Sziget Cultural Manager Office Zrt. received about HUF 80.5 million in revenue from the amounts left on the festival cards, writes Világgazdaság on the basis of the companyʼs 2019 financial report.

They add that although the top-ups left by the festival-goers were decreasing from year to year, declining from HUF 261 mln in 2017, and roughly HUF 104 mln in 2018, the amount is still considerable.

Sziget closed the previous year with HUF 15.8 billion in sales revenue after HUF 15.6 bln in 2018. Of this, HUF 10.2 bln came from ticket sales and HUF 3.2 bln from hospitality.

In its report, the company noted that due to force majeure, it could not hold its events this year.