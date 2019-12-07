Sziget named ʼBest Overseas Festivalʼ by U.K. Festival Awards

Bence Gaál

Sziget has been named the "Best Overseas Festival" by U.K. Festival Awards, the festivalʼs organizers tell the Budapest Business Journal.

This marks the second consecutive year Sziget Festival, the most well-known music festival in Hungary, triumphed in the category.

"It is a significant recognition, that the English community, who have a rich festival culture, elected us the best foreign festival again, especially if we consider that we managed to keep festivals such as Belgiumʼs Tomorrowland behind us," says Tamás Kádár, the festivalʼs main organizer.

"The award also challenges us to organize a festival, which is special and outstanding even by international standards in 2020 as well," he adds.