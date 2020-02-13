Sziget makes first lineup announcement

BBJ

The organizers of Hungaryʼs largest summer festival Sziget revealed a list of artists such as Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Kings Of Leon, Major Lazer and The Strokes who will perform on "The Island of Freedom" between August 5-11 this year.

Other artists in the announcement include A$AP Rocky, Anna Calvi, Denzel Curry, Diplo, FKA twigs, Foals, Kaytranada, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, slowthai, Stormzy and more.

Over the years Sziget has played host to some of the most prestigious names in music, including the likes of David Bowie, Oasis, The Stone Roses, Iggy Pop, Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys, Sex Pistols and Kendrick Lamar.

The massive 80 act announcement showcases a wide variety of musical genres, ranging from stadium rock to trap, from singer-songwriter to folktronica, from funk to psychedelic pop.

Returning to Sziget for 2020 is certified hit-maker Calvin Harris who boasts hit collaborations with some of the worldʼs biggest stars. The BRIT Award and Grammy recognized Scottish artist needs no introduction, having been famed for bringing a massive atmosphere to his live performances. Some of Calvin Harris’s modern dance classics include songs like Rihanna’s "We Found Love", Dua Lipa’s "One Kiss" and Sam Smith’s "Promises".

Sziget will also welcome back multi-award-winning Kosovo-born Londoner, Dua Lipa. Dubbed the Madonna of Generation Z, the pop star has a range of futuristic disco bangers that she accompanies with jazzercise-style dance routines bringing a standout live performance. With a stack of floor-filling hits including "One Kiss", "New Rules" and "Electricity", Dua Lipa already has two U.K. No.1’s at the age of 24 with no signs of slowing down.

Kings Of Leon are another act preparing to take to the Sziget stage for the second time after their performance in 2015. Having emerged onto the scene early in the new Millenium, the Nashville band has gone on to build an enormous global fan base releasing multiple-platinum selling albums and becoming one of the biggest bands in the world. After achieving critical acclaim for their first two albums (Youth and Young Manhood and Aha Shake Heartbreak), Kings of Leon have risen to stadium status with further breakthrough albums, and cult hits, such as"Use Somebody", "Sex On Fire" and "The Bucket".

Sziget will be graced with two performances from three-time Grammy-winner Diplo - one solo show and one as part of the infamous Jamaican-American electronic dance trio, Major Lazer who are also set to light up the Hungarian-stage ahead of their upcoming final studio album. The genre-blending, party-starting collaborators have given the world a decade of some of the most iconic beats across music today. Major Lazer is famed for their highly energetic and entertaining performances.

Coinciding with a brand new album in 2020, New York indie legends The Strokes will be grabbing their guitars for a hit-guaranteed appearance at this yearʼs Sziget. Having laid low for the last decade the new album will be The Strokes’ first LP since their 2013 smash, Comedown Machine. Often credited with having spearheaded a revival of 1960s-style garage rock during the early 2000’s, The Strokes will return with a bang this year, appearing at the main stage of the festival.

The festival brings together a program of theatre, cabaret, installations, performances, and art. Set in the heart of Budapest on Óbuda Island, Sziget is a true city within the city with its more than half a million "Szitizens" attending from over 100 countries each year. Sziget invites you to explore, get lost and find yourself again on The Island of Freedom.

Sziget takes place between August 5-11 on Óbuda Island, Budapest. Tickets are available now starting from EUR 199 and can be bought online at szigetfestival.com (prices set to change on March 3). The full lineup can also be found on the website.