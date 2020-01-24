Sziget Festival receives International Award for green efforts

Nicholas Pongratz

The organizers of the Sziget Festival received recognition for their commitment to environmental protection at the Greener Festival Awards on Sunday in Groningen, the Netherlands, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The European Festival Association appreciated Sziget’s efforts and programs and concluded that the festival placed great emphasis on the green activities of the event. In total, festivals from 15 countries that were committed to sustainability and strove to operate key areas with the least possible environmental impact were awarded.

Activities such as efficient water use, low carbon emissions, waste reduction, energy efficiency, and serving the needs of performers in a more sustainable way were among the measured criteria.

“From the outset, Sziget attached great importance to environmental awareness. And over the last few years, one of its most important tasks has been to create the conditions for a sustainable festival on a broad scale,” Tamás Kádár, chief organizer of Sziget, said.