Sziget announces day ticket deal, performance schedule

Bence Gaál

Organizers of Sziget Festival say that a limited number of day tickets, cheaper than last year, for the event will go on sale on March 3. Sziget also revealed the day-by-day breakdown of already announced performances.

"We will soon begin the sale of day tickets, this is one of the reasons why we revealed the day-by-day performance schedule of the already announced artists," says Sziget chief organizer Tamás Kádár.

He also announced that day tickets which go on sale in a limited quantity on March 3, will cost HUF 22,500. Early bird multiple-day passes are available until the same day.

The performance schedule is as follows:

August 5: Dua Lipa, Foster the People, Denzel Curry, Loyle Carner, Tom Walker, Little Simz, Claptone, Solardo, I Hate Models.

August 6: Kings Of Leon, Foals, Caribou, Of Monsters and Men, Daughter, Little Dragon, Alison Wonderland, Sevdaliza, Kensington, What So Not live, Jade Bird, Tourist, Stanton Warriors, ATLiens.

August 7: Major Lazer, A$AP Rocky, Diplo, Jon Hopkins live, Mabel, Chris Liebing, Anna Calvi, Ezra Collective, Altin, Gün, KOKOROKO.

August 8: Calvin Harris, Stormzy, Glass Animals, Rilès, Kölsch, Joris Voorn, TroyBoi, Alice Merton, Lola Marsh, Parquet Courts, Giant Rooks.

August 9: Lewis Capaldi, Kaytranada, blackbear, Miles Kane, Dixon, NGHTMRE, Seasick Steve, Jeremy Loops, Briston Maroney, Gerd Janson, Volac.

August 10: The Strokes, Khalid, Keane, Bob Moses club set, R3HAB, Bikini Kill, Sam Feldt live, Bakermat, Amyl and the Sniffers, Viagra Boys, Sasha, Matador, Black Honey.

August 11: Mark Ronson, FKA twigs, Sigrid, Clutch, slowthai, Floating Points live, Jamie Jones b2b Joseph Capriati, Camelphat, Fever 333, METZ, Droeloe.