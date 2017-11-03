Sziget aftermovie released

BBJ

Fans of the Sziget Festival can now re-live the best moments of the this yearʼs aniversary edition of the highly popular cultural event in Hungary. Organizers call the seven-minute video an "aftermovie".

The aftermovie video not only showcases the most unforgettable moments of the anniversary; many Szitizens, who came from dozens of countries, spoke about what the "Island of Freedom" meant to them. It also features a call to viewers to join the "Love Revolution", according to a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal.

Tamás Kádár, CEO of Sziget, said: "The Sziget community has existed for 25 years to create a temporary ʼdream stateʼ for a week that has become Europeʼs center for cultural encounters. The message of the Love Revolution is a summary and confirmation of the core values that Sziget has represented for over a quarter of a century."

Sziget believes in embracing diversity, respecting human dignity and looking out for each other. All nations and individuals should be treated equally and social and individual responsibility should be encouraged and nurtured, the organizers say.

These issues will again be presented at the 2018 Island of Freedom in a variety of different forms throughout the seven-day music and arts festival, from the NGO Island to the Art of Freedom concept. Kickstarting the Love Revolution, Szitizens will be able to join a selected cause they are passionate about and receive a special gift pack during the 24-hour Szitizen Prime promotion starting on November 8.