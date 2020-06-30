Szeged has highest QS-ranked university in Hungary

Ekaterina Sidorina

According to the Quacquarelli Symonds Top Universities’ list, the University of Szeged (SZTE) has become the best higher education institution in Hungary, reaching 501st-510th place of the world’s best universities.

Szeged University (Szegedi Tudományegyetem or SZTE). Photo by Photo by Sanga Park / Shutterstock.com

“Comparing to last year’s results, the University of Szeged still received a good academic evaluation, and its indicators measuring employer recognition and internationality have improved,” states SZTE hírek (news).

The higher education establishment from the city 175 km south of Budapest has been among the highest national ratings for Hungary on the QS lists for years; however, SZTE has also seen significant improvement in the separate Center for World University Ranking this year.

“This year the University of Szeged moved from last year’s 692nd position to 667th place, 25 places up the CWUR World Ranking. […] In terms of Hungary, SZTE achieved the third best position this year, behind only two institutions in the capital,” the SZTE website says.

“I believe one of the factors that places SZTE so high are the university’s integration of individual campuses in Pécs, Szeged and in Debrecen under one ‘umbrella’ university, which created a higher and more efficient spectrum for learning,” says Dr. Bernadett Szél, an independent member of the Hungarian National Assembly.

International Research

Formed Deputy Minister of Education Gergely Arató adds that Hungarian universities do not get better ranking because these institutions have few international educators and researchers, which limits the high level research output.

“Many Hungarian universities have a very good quality of educational programs and research in some fields, but not in all of them,” he states. “The leading Hungarian universities are trying to strengthen their international and industrial cooperation and attract more foreign students and staff.”

He cites the example of the Hungarian Academy of Science’s program to “bring home” Hungarian researchers and provide them with good conditions for world class work. “Of course, this measures will only benefit in the long run,” Arató admits.