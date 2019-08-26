State lottery company organises free Bryan Adams concert

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs state-owned lottery company Szerencsejáték said on Monday it is organizing a concert by the Canadian rock star Bryan Adams, free of charge and open to the public, on September 28, state news wire MTI reports.

Bryan Adams (Image: Shutterstock.com)

Adams will perform on a temporary stage at Budapestʼs Heroesʼ Square to mark the 20th anniversary of Szerencsejátékʼs "Scandinavian" lottery game. He will take the stage at 8 p.m., after an opening performance by Hungarian pop band Wellhello.

Last year, Szerencsejáték hosted a free concert by British musician Sting in Budapest to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its "Pick Six" game. Szerencsejáték said the budget for this yearʼs concert would be the same as for last yearʼs, without going into further detail.

Last year, Szerencsejáték had after-tax profit of HUF 21.6 billion on revenue of HUF 491.1 bln. Almost two-thirds of the revenue was paid out as winnings.