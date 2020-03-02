Simply Red to play Budapest this year

Following the release of their funky new album, "Blue Eyed Soul", Simply Red revealed the details of a highly anticipated 33-date U.K., Ireland, and European 2020 arena tour. This brand new tour will stop in Budapest, on November 23, 2020 at Budapest Arena!

Hailed as one of the most successful live acts ever to come out of the United Kingdom, they will be firing on all cylinders delivering their all-time classic hits from a stellar career, such as "Stars", "Holding Back The Years", "Fairground" and "Money’s Too Tight To Mention", as well as some raw and soulful new grooves.

OCTOBER 2020

Tues 6th NEWCASTLE, Newcastle Arena

Wed 7th HULL, Bonus Arena

Fri 9th GLASGOW, SSE Hydro

Sat 10th LEEDS, First Direct Arena

Sun 11th LIVERPOOL, Arena

Tues 13th DUBLIN, 3Arena

Fri 16th BIRMINGHAM, Resorts World Arena

Sat 17th MANCHESTER, Arena

Sun 18th NOTTINGHAM, Arena

Tues 20th CARDIFF, Arena

Wed 21st BRIGHTON, Centre

Fri 23rd BOURNEMOUTH, International Centre

Sat 24th LONDON, The O2

Thurs 29th HAMBURG, GERMANY Barclaycard Arena

Fri 30th HANNOVER, GERMANY TUI Arena

Sat 31st LEIPZIG, GERMANY Arena

NOVEMBER 2020

Mon 2nd BERLIN, GERMANY Mercedes Benz Arena

Tues 3rd DORTMUND, GERMANY Westfalenhalle

Wed 4th COLOGNE, GERMANY Lanxess Arena

Fri 6th FRANKFURT, GERMANY Festhalle

Sat 7th MANNHEIM, GERMANY SAP Arena

Sun 8th MUNICH, GERMANY Olympiahalle

Tues 10th VIENNA, AUSTRIA Stadthalle

Thurs 12th ZURICH, SWITZERLAND Hallenstadion

Fri 13th PARIS, FRANCE Zenith

Sat 14th ANTWERP, BELGIUM Sportpaleis

Mon 16th MILAN, ITALY Forum

Wed 18th STUTTGART, GERMANY Schleyerhalle

Fri 20th BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA NTC

Sun 22nd PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC Forum Karlin

Mon 23rd BUDAPEST, HUNGARY Budapest Arena

Wed 25th WARSAW, POLAND Torwar

Fri 27th AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS Ziggo Dome

Mick Hucknall has been Simply Red’s songwriter and bandleader since the very beginning in 1985, aided by long-serving saxophonist Ian Kirkham since 1986. The current line-up has remained consistent since 2003, and the new tour will play to the core strengths of this fantastic band. "I want them to enjoy playing, for crowds to get up and move around, and everybody to put their heart into it. It’s all about capturing the groove," says Hucknall.

"Blue Eyed Soul" was recorded live with few overdubs at British Grove Studios in London. All 10 tracks, including the sensational new single "Thinking Of You", were written by Mick Hucknall and produced by long-time collaborator Andy Wright. Musical reference points draw on classic funk and soul: Wilson Pickett, Dyke and the Blazers, James Brown, and the roaring horns of Tower of Power. "I’m looking forward to playing it live because it’s real," says Hucknall of the upcoming record, “I want to have a good time”.

Further info for the Budapest show:

www.livenation.hu

www.funcode.hu