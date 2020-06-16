Share of govʼt spending on cultural services 2nd highest in EU

Bence Gaál

In 2018, 2.7% of the government expenditure in Hungary was allocated to cultural services, the second-highest rate in the entire European Union, according to data by statistical agency Eurostat.

The highest rate (2.8%) among EU member states was recorded in Latvia. The third-highest rate (2.4%) was registered in Estonia.

On the other end of the spectrum, the lowest share was recorded in Greece (0.3%), Cyprus (0.5%). The rate was only slightly higher in Portugal and Italy (both 0.6%).

The EU average rate of government expenditure on cultural services was 1%. Eurostat says that this rate has remained relatively stable over time, accounting for 1% of general government total expenditure each year from 2013 to 2018.

While most member states reported relatively small changes during the aforementioned period the share of cultural services in general government expenditure in Hungary increased from 1.5% in 2013 to 2.7% in 2018.