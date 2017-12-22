Seven Hungarian cities vie for European Capital of Culture

BBJ

Seven Hungarian cities - Győr, Szombathely, Veszprém, Debrecen, Székesfehérvár, Gödöllő and Eger - have submitted bids to be awarded the title of European Capital of Culture in 2023. A British and a Hungarian city were due to be nominated together for 2023, but Brexit has disqualified the United Kingdom from participation.

Székesfehérvár, one of the seven cities competing for the title of Hungaryʼs European Capital of Culture in 2023. Photo: T.Slack/Shutterstock.com

The applications of the seven cities will be weighed by a 12-member independent international jury. A shortlist of the applicants will be announced early next year, and the final round will take place in the second half of the year.

The European Union designates two European Capitals of Culture each year to highlight the diversity of cultures in Europe and celebrate the cultural features Europeans share. Becoming a European Capital of Culture can raise a cityʼs international profile and boost tourism, as well as generate big local investments.

The city of Pécs, in southwest Hungary, was a European Capital of Culture in 2010. Winning the title led to the creation of a cultural quarter with a big concert hall and convention center in the city, noted state news agency MTI.

Besides Hungary, the United Kingdom was selected as the other European Capital of Culture host member state for 2023, well before the country started the process of exiting the EU. Bids from five U.K. cities were disqualified in November, as by 2023 it is expected that the U.K. will no longer be an EU member.