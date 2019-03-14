Scorpions return to Budapest

BBJ

World-famous German rock band Scorpions will come to Budapest again to perform at the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena on November 18, hard rock magazine hammerworld.hu reported.

Photo: Ruslan Lytvyn / Shutterstock.com

Formed in 1965, the band’s musical style ranges from hard rock to heavy metal. One of the most popular rock bands in Europe, Scorpions has sold more than 100 million albums around the globe.

The bandʼs 11th studio album, "Crazy World" (recorded in 1990), included the song "Wind of Change," a symbolic anthem of the political changes in Eastern Europe in the late 1980s and early 1990s and the fall of the Berlin Wall. The bandʼs other hits include "Rock You Like a Hurricane," power ballad "Still Loving You," and "White Dove," the latter honoring Hungarian rockers Omega by incorporating the guitar riff of "Gyöngyhajú Lány" into the main guitar theme of the song.

The current lineup features Klaus Meine on vocals, band founder Rudolf Schenker and Matthias Jabs on guitars, Paweł Mąciwoda on bass, and Mikkey Dee on drums.

Official ticket sales start today at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.hu and www.funcode.hu.