Role of media in Russia-Europe relations to be discussed in Budapest

BBJ

The latest in an international series of conferences will be held in Budapest on October 5. “Russia and Europe: Topical Issues of Contemporary International Journalism”, is organized by International Affairs magazine with support of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Media of the Russian Federation.

The main goal of the sixth annual international conference is to cover the issues of interaction between Russian and European media. Topics to be discussed in Budapest include: “Russia-Europe Relations: is a “Reset” Possible? Role of the Media”, “Revival of Neo-Nazism: Analysis of Media Technologies Used by Interested Parties. Creating a Counterstrategy”, and “Media of Russia and Europe. View from the Inside”, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The official opening will be performed by: Vladimir Sergeev, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Hungary; Tatiana Naumova, deputy head of the Federal Agency for Press and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation; Armen Oganesyan, editor-in-chief of “International affairs” magazine; and Ján Čarnogurský, former Prime Minister of Slovakia (1991-1992), and chairman of the Slovak-Russian association.

“In the era of information and communication technologies rapid growth, the media have an important role in the common efforts of improving situation in Europe and worldwide,” said Armen Oganesyan, chairman of the conference.

“Today, if we want to have peace on European continent, there exist no alternatives other than dialogue on different levels,” he added.

As with previous years, the list of speakers and participants is drawn from the management of international media companies, politicians, diplomats and political and media scientists.

The inaugural conference took place in November 2011 in Paris. Since then it has been held in Berlin (October 2012), Vienna (October 2014), San Marino (October 2015), and Bratislava (September 2016).