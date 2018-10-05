Ritmo festival in Akvárium this weekend

BBJ

The Budapest Ritmo festival, organized jointly by Hangvető and CAFe Budapest, is set to bring world famous musicians to Budapestʼs Akvárium Klub from today i=until Sunday, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Among others, the festival will feature five-time Grammy winner Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the Belgian Tcha Limberger, who apparently learned the Hungarian language at almost native level for the sake of the music, the Ethio-funk star Gili Yaló, as well as Trio da Kali.

At the conclusion of the dozens of concerts, the festival will feature a program called "Roma Ritmo", which honors Hungaryʼs Roma musicians, with the contribution of the greatest Roma musicians of the past decade.

Further information is available at the eventʼs website or by contacting anna.melocco@hangveto.hu.