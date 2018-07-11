Record attendance at Balaton Sound

Bence Gaál

This year’s Balaton Sound electronic music festival, held in Zamárdi on the southern shore of Lake Balaton on July 4-8, was attended by 165,000 visitors over its five days, a new record.

Photo: Rockstar Photographers (@rosckstarphotographers)

The 2018 total attendance exceeded the previous record, set in 2016, by 8,000 people; festival-goers came from almost 60 countries. Saturday was the best-attended day, with 40,000 people turning up to watch stars such as David Guetta, who appeared on the festival’s revamped main stage.

The groundbreaking numbers were a result of the festival’s lineup of world-renowned artists, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The crowd even caused a very minor earthquake, with the Tihany measuring station registering vibrations akin to those in Mexico after the countryʼs national soccer team scored the winning goal against Germany during their opening 2018 FIFA World Cup group game on June 17.

Despite the massive crowd, no serious accidents or problems were reported during the five days of Balaton Sound, the organizers said. The dates for next year’s festival have already been announced for July 3-7, 2019.