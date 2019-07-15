Puskin Film Theater hosts Vertigo Film week

BBJ

The Vertigo Film week, organized by Vertigo Media in partnership with Budapest Film Zrt., will be hosted by Puskin cinema from July 24-31, according to puskinmozi.hu.

Visitors will b able to watch recent film productions three or four times a day at a discounted price.

The program will feature 24 films, including “Amy’, a documentary directed by British filmmaker Asif Kapadia about the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse, and Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight”, about the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami.

The full schedule and online tickets can be found at the website of the event.