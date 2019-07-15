Puskin Film Theater hosts Vertigo Film week

The Vertigo Film week, organized by Vertigo Media in partnership with Budapest Film Zrt., will be hosted by Puskin cinema from July 24-31, according to puskinmozi.hu.
Visitors will b able to watch recent film productions three or four times a day at a discounted price.
The program will feature 24 films, including “Amy’, a documentary directed by British filmmaker Asif Kapadia about the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse, and Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight”, about the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami.
The full schedule and online tickets can be found at the website of the event.