Puskin Film Theater hosts Vertigo Film week

 BBJ
 Monday, July 15, 2019, 09:30

The Vertigo Film week, organized by Vertigo Media in partnership with Budapest Film Zrt., will be hosted by Puskin cinema from July 24-31, according to puskinmozi.hu.

Visitors will b able to watch recent film productions three or four times a day at a discounted price.

The program will feature 24 films, including “Amy’, a documentary directed by British filmmaker Asif Kapadia about the life and career of British singer/songwriter Amy Winehouse, and Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight”, about the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami.

The full schedule and online tickets can be found at the website of the event. 

 

 

