Puskin cinema hosts Vertigo Film Week

BBJ

The Vertigo Film Week, organized by Vertigo Media in partnership with Budapest Film Zrt., will be hosted by the Puskin cinema in Budapest this July 24-31, according to puskinmozi.hu.

Moviegoers will be able to watch recent film productions three or four times a day at a discounted price.

The program will feature 24 films, including Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning “Moonlight,” about the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami, and French comedy “Non-Fiction” (“Doubles vies”) with Juliette Binoche.



The schedule also includes films from Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Romania and Hungary. The full list and online tickets can be found at the website of the event.