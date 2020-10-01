Performance of The Great Gatsby with English subtitles at Vígszínház this Saturday

BBJ

Budapestʼs Vígszínház will put on a performance of American classic The Great Gatsby on October 3 with English subtitles, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Picture by Dániel Dömölky

The performance will begin at 2:30 p.m.

F. Scott Fitzgeraldʼs cultic novel was adapted for the stage by young talents of the Hungarian theater scene and the performance has become one of the biggest theater events of the last season in Budapest.

Tickets for this performance with surtitles are available on the theaterʼs website with a 30% discount by using the code gatsby30.

According to Vígszínház, the subtitles are easiest to read from the left side of the auditorium, starting from the 10th row.

Tickets are available here.