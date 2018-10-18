Pécs to host WDSF ballroom dancing championship

BBJ

In November, the city of Pécs will host the WDSF World DanceSport Championship Formation Standard 2018 for the second time since 2016, as well as the Szigo dance cup, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The competitive ballroom dancing event will run this year on November 24-25. Pécs already hosted the world championship two years ago, the first occasion in 20 years it was held in Hungary. A total of 15 countries participated with teams of 20. Together with support staff, countries were represented by nearly 500 participants, entertaining a crowd of 1,500-2,000 spectators.

According to the press release, the organizers want to eclipse the last event, with preparations and the registration of teams already underway.

In addition to the world championship, the second day of the event will feature the Szigo Cup, with a variety of age groups dancing.

Further information is available at the eventʼs Facebook page.