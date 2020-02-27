Pálinka festival in Gyula

Nicholas Pongratz

The biggest pálinka festival in Hungary will be organized in Gyula (215 km southeast of Budapest), and the distillates, which are made of apple and stone fruits, wild and berry fruits, will receive professional recognition at the event starting on April 24, according to magyarmezogazdasag.hu.

At the event, key players in the brandy industry can meet with decision-makers in the retail and wholesale chains, hotel and restaurant managers, owners, and consumers looking for quality brandies directly.

The pálinka and distillates on display will be judged, after a preliminary evaluation, by the best Hungarian pálinka experts, renowned representatives of the gastronomy world and journalists.

The program will also serve distillates from abroad, magyarmezogazdasag.hu adds.