OTP Bank Gourmet Festival registers visitor record

Bence Gaál

The OTP Bank Gourmet Festival concluded the most-visited event of its history last weekend, with almost 30,000 visitors taking part in the celebration of Hungarian gastronomy, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

An aerial shot of this yearʼs OTP Bank Gourmet Festival



In 2011, with the mission to create a comprehensive picture of the world of quality gastronomy, Sziget took over the event, then called the Buda Gourmet. The event has since become an unmissable occasion for the best Hungarian chefs and restaurants, and has grown into the largest gastronomic event in the region.

“In addition to the fact that the best Hungarian restaurants, confectioneries, wine and brandy makers, breweries and other craft gastronomy operators now treat OTP Bank Gourmet as an unavoidable event, the event has also subscribed to the regionʼs gastronomy map, with top-notch foreign chefs and restaurants introducing themselves year-by-year,” says Richárd Nemes, chief organizer, who notes that quality is becoming more and more prevalent and that nowadays it has become more common among the public to demand quality services and food and drinks.

“This is also reflected in the interest for the event,” says Nemes. “The number of visitors has tripled since the beginning, and even this Saturday, there was a full house in Millenáris Park, where our guests could enjoy the most colorful selection of Gourmet so far.”

As tradition already dictates, the organizers recognized the festivalʼs best exhibitor and best food this year as well. Beyond the evaluation of the professional jury, the audience could also cast their votes for their favorites.

According to industry experts, the best exhibitor was the Aum Restaurant, while the public voted Bori Mami from Gyöngyös the best. According to the audience, the best food was Bori Mamiʼs “noodles-blood-plum” dessert, while experts named Gusto 13 Bistro & Delicateʼs “bread pudding, paprika sorbet” composition the best dessert, and St. Andrea Restaurantʼs “lamb-veal, red pepper, raspberry” the best dish.