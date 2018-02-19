Oscar Nominee Ildikó Enyedi wins Vodafone Equality Award

BBJ

Ildikó Enyedi, Director of the Oscar-nominated "On Body and Soul" was given the Vodafone Hungary Equality Award for her efforts in empowering women at this yearʼs 14th Spokespersonsʼ Ball.

Mónika Mécs, producer of "On Body and Soul", who accepted the Vodafone Hungary Equality Award on behalf of director Ildikó Enyedi, and Gergő J. Budai, external affairs director at Vodafone Hungary, pictured at the 14th Spokespersonsʼ Ball.

The Equality Award was presented for the first time this year, having been co-created by Vodafone Hungary, the National Association of Spokespersons, and Bézs Rádió. The award is given to a person who, in the view of the founders, has done most to improve the empowerment of women through their communications activities.

"To us, at Vodafone, it is obvious that we do not discriminate between women and men," explained Gergő J. Budai, external affairs director at Vodafone Hungary, speaking at the awards ceremony.

"We only judge our colleagues by their performance and actions. There is no better proof of this than the fact that 50% of our senior management is made up of women, and the ratio of women through the entire company stands at 48%. We are working hard to eliminate inequality in society, and therefore we are especially pleased that, in recognition of her efforts in the empowerment of women, we can today grant the Vodafone Equality Award to the excellent film director Ildikó Enyedi," Budai said.

The Equality Award was accepted on behalf of Enyedi by Mónika Mécs, producer of "On Body and Soul", who said she and the director considered it a very important initiative.

"We female artists can contribute our part to this cause by pursuing our careers and perhaps setting a good example to women who are lacking in faith in themselves, in their opportunities or their ability to achieve their goals," she said.

"We believe that even if we cannot offer a ready-made solution, we can certainly show the way forward and prove that it is possible and worthwhile starting out on this journey, as women can also achieve great results. We cannot, of course, set the Oscars as a realistic target for everyone, but the most important goal is that people do their best in their respective areas, whether as artists, film creators or in any other walk of life," Mécs added.

Enyedi is a holder of Balázs Béla and Artist of Merit awards, among more than 40 domestic and international honors. "On Body and Soul" has already won the Golden Bear, the main award at the 2017 Berlin International Film Festival. The filmʼs cameraman also snapped the top award at the Camerimage International Film festival of Bydgoszcz, Poland.

Selected by the Film Industry Arbitration Committee of the Hungarian National Film Fund as the Hungarian entry for the 2017 Oscars, it is on to the shortlist of top five nominees in the Best Foreign-Language Film Category for the 90th Oscars Award Ceremony Gala, to be held on March 4.

Special Importance

In a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal, Vodafone Hungary said the empowerment of women is "of special importance" to it. It says its Vodafone ReConnect program is a good example, as it aims to reintegrate talented specialists and managers returning from a temporary absence from the labor market; e.g. from maternity leave, into the corporate structure.

It runs a joint campaign against domestic violence with the Hungarian Interchurch Aid titled "How far should this be allowed to go?". The purpose of the campaign "is to allow as many people as possible to recognize the signs of domestic violence, also offering professional help to victims via the counselling site www.meddigmehet.hu", Vodafone said.

The telecom is also making what it describes as "significant efforts" to steer as many girls as possible towards STEM careers, offering five-day workshops to young girls, where they can find out about the mysteries of coding.

