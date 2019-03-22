Örkény presents plays with English subtitles

BBJ

The Örkény Theater is launching a series of performances with English subtitles for its English-speaking audience, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The repertoire includes an adaptation of “The Bell Jar” by Sylvia Plath on April 4 at the Örkény Stúdió, “Diggerdriver - Coming to London” on April 12 at the Stúdió, Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” on April 29 in the main theater, and “Ghetto Sheriff,” also on April 29 at the Örkény Stúdió.

“The Bell Jar” is adapted from Plath’s novel, inspired by her own life, with brutal honesty. “Coming to London” is based on the blog of the Diggerdriver, an excavator in London. Directed by László Bagossy, “Hamlet” deals with the question of enigmas. “Ghetto Sheriff” is dedicated to the biggest trauma of the 20th century, the Holocaust.