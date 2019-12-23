Official website of Hungarian wines launches

Bence Gaál

The Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ) announced the launch of bor.hu, what they dub "the official website of Hungarian wines", containing information about domestic wine regions, wine and grape types, as well as food-wine pairings the agency tells the Budapest Business Journal.

A screenshot of bor.hu.

The website also offers historical facts about wine, and informs readers about the latest news about Hungarian wines.

MTÜ launched a new brand concept called "Hungarian Wine - Personally" for Hungarian wines in cooperation with professional organizations this year. One of the key elements of the concept was the introduction of a new digital platform for the general public.

The agency says that the website will receive further upgrades in 2020, such as an event calendar and a media library. The English version of the website will also launch next year.