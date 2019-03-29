NY Gallery presents André Kertész exhibition

BBJ

Specializing in modern and contemporary photography, the Bruce Silverstein Gallery in New York is opening an exhibition on the works of Hungarian photographer André Kertész, brucesilverstein.com reported.

André Kertészʼs A Winter Garden, New York, 1970. (Image: Brucesilverstein.com)

The exhibit titled “Window Views” displays works Kertész made from his 12th story apartment overlooking Washington Square Park, following his emigration to the States in 1952.

Many of the photographs taken by Kertész during this period expressed a voyeuristic quality that reflected the artist’s sense of isolation in his adopted homeland. Born in Hungary in 1894, Kertész started his photographic career in his late teens. He moved to Paris in 1925, where he established himself as a successful photojournalist. Kertész is known for his contributions to photographic composition and the photo essay.

