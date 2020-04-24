No Gourmet Festival this year

Bence Gaál

Organizers confirmed that this yearʼs Gourmet Festival will not be held, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

An aerial shot of last yearʼs Gourmet Festival.

However, the festival will return next year, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

"Taking into account the governmentʼs measures and the results of the consultations with the authorities and our partners, we have come to the conclusion that unfortunately, we will not be able to hold the Electrolux Gourmet Festival this year, not even at a later date," said Richárd Nemes, the festival’s chief organizer.

"Safety always comes first, so we have made this difficult decision to take responsibility for our visitors, keeping in mind domestic and international developments," he added.

According to Nemes, the price of the purchased tickets will be refunded to the account linked to the SZÉP card or bank card used for the purchase within 30 days.