Night at the Zoo at Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

BBJ

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park will be hosting the eighth edition of its Night at the Zoo event on August 30, running from 7 p.m., according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

This time around, as part of a cooperation with Hortobágy National Park, visitors to Night at the Zoo will get a 20% discount for their visit to Hortobágy Wildlife Park on August 31 or September 1.

A new animal exhibit will also be unveiled at the event, as visitors get a chance to see how the newest resident of the exotic Palm House, a particularly rare monitor lizard, settles in.

The event will also feature behind-the-scenes guided tours, giving visitors a chance to see the hidden night lives of the zooʼs residents. Experienced zookeepers will tell numerous fun facts and wild stories about animals such as Beriszló the young African penguin, Daahir the little hand-raised reticulated giraffe, and Simon the newborn raccoon. Visitors will also be introduced to a hippopotamus’s dental hygiene routine.

Night at the Zoo will also feature a number of feeding events such as the nighttime hunt of the two-year-old Amur tiger twins, Dana and Daria, as well as the supper of the male Asiatic lions and Amur leopard. Penguins will also take their very last summer walk.

“Scent tours” starting every 60 minutes in the Scent Garden will put visitors’ senses of smell and touch to the test, while there will also be an opportunity to meet some notoriously, though perhaps undeservedly unpopular animals up close by participating in the Dare at the Palm House.

As no night party is complete without proper snacks, visitors will get a chance to try some edible plants and insects, as well as monkey bread in the company of ring-tailed lemurs.

The Miniature Train will be free for all visitors, while the Funhouse will be home to a temporary museum exhibiting relics from various late residents of the zoo. There will also be an Arts and Crafts Corner, as well as a Blood Donation Center set up by the Hungarian National Blood Transfusion Service.

Other spectacles will include an LED show and performances by stilt-walkers, ice sculptors, fire eaters and fire dancers, acrobats, and belly-dancers, all amid an atmosphere of enchantment delivered by the soft light of lanterns and torches.

Tickets are available for a price of HUF 1,600 per person; there are also Magic Wristband Passes available for HUF 3,200 each, granting entry and unlimited access to all Amusement Park rides. They are available online, at cash desks, or on site until 11 p.m.

Further information is available at www.zoodebrecen.hu.