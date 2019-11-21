New winter menu at Hilton Garden Innʼs restaurant

Bence Gaál

The recently opened Hilton Garden Inn Budapest City Center’s Garden 79 Restaurant & Bar introduced its new menu for the winter, featuring ingredients like pumpkin, beetroot, mushroom, and trout.

The restaurant, located next to one of the hotel’s secret gardens, offers a winter menu of Hungarian and international favorites with a modern twist.

The new menu offers a variety of choices for vegetarians as well, such as cream of pumpkin soup, beetroot risotto, and mushroom paprikas with spinach, gnocchi, and sour cream.

Classic Hungarian countryside flavors are also on offer, with dishes such as pan-fried trout or an onion roast beef with gravy, roasted potatoes and pickled cucumber.

The restaurant, led by executive chef Balázs Hegyi and his team also offers a fine selection of wines and handcrafted cocktails. Guests may taste wines from the Csali Vineyards: among others the full-bodied yet fruity “Rókalikak” Cabernet Sauvignon and the winery’s ice-wine. The establishment also offers classic cocktails such as Hilton’s Pina Colada, alongside new drinks such as Rosemary Gin Crush.

“We are very excited to introduce our winter dishes, which are made from the best locally sourced ingredients," says Hegyi. "When creating the menu I was inspired by my childhood favorites, including the beef bouillon with semolina dumplings and the roasted duck breast. From the feedback we’ve received from our guests over the last few months, they are looking for these traditional Hungarian flavors too."

"I hope that these dishes can bring warmth to our guests after a long day of stroll on the streets of Budapest or in the busy Christmas markets," he adds.