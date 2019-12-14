New Sziget Festival film debuts

BBJ

A Sziget Festival new movie entitled "Wherever You Go", directed by Ciaran Jackson, has been uploaded to YouTube, the festivalʼs organizers tell the Budapest Business Journal.

The work is inspired by Pat Zietlow Millerʼs book "Wherever You Go", organizers say.

The film itself starts the visitors of the 2019 Sziget Festival as protagonists, aiming to capture the "Sziget feeling" instead of simply presenting the programs of the event. The press release says that this is not an aftermovie, but a "lovemovie", showing viewers the world of the festival, and its diversity, life, love, and values.

The film is available here.