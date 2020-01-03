Your cart

New car registrations climb 15.6% in 2019

 MTI – Econews
 Friday, January 3, 2020, 14:20

New passenger car registrations in Hungary rose 15.6% year-on-year to 157,906 in 2019, state news wire MTI reports, citing statistics by Datahouse.

Passenger car registrations in December 2019 were up 66.6% annually at 16,139.

New light commercial vehicle registrations in 2019 were up 15.3%at 26,203.

Heavy commercial vehicle registrations decreased 15.5pc to 5,274 during the year.

Bus sales rose 6.3% to 709.

Motorcycle sales jumped 34.9% to 4,078.

Tractor sales were up 3.1% at 3,121.

 

 

