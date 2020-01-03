New car registrations climb 15.6% in 2019

remember me
New passenger car registrations in Hungary rose 15.6% year-on-year to 157,906 in 2019, state news wire MTI reports, citing statistics by Datahouse.
Passenger car registrations in December 2019 were up 66.6% annually at 16,139.
New light commercial vehicle registrations in 2019 were up 15.3%at 26,203.
Heavy commercial vehicle registrations decreased 15.5pc to 5,274 during the year.
Bus sales rose 6.3% to 709.
Motorcycle sales jumped 34.9% to 4,078.
Tractor sales were up 3.1% at 3,121.
