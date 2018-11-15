Museum of Fine Arts presents works by da Vinci

BBJ

Recently renewed and opened to the public, the Museum of Fine Arts is presenting a collection of Leonardo da Vinci works, according to the official website of the museum.

Leonardo da Vinciʼs "Mounted Warrior" sculpture. (Photo by mfab.hu)

The tightly focused exhibition is devoted to the “Horse and Rider” including original drawings of the renaissance genius as well as a bronze equestrian statue said to have been created by the master.

The exhibition also presents some sculptural works by contemporaries of Leonardo who were influenced by his ideas. Along with the Leonardo collection, a 650-piece Egyptian display is also on show.

A specialty of the exhibition is its venue: the museum’s beautifully renovated Roman Hall, restored to its original beauty and open to visitors for the first time after seven decades of being closed and used as a storage area, according to mfab.hu.