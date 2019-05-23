Museum of Fine Arts hosts Michelangelo exhibit

BBJ

Since April 6, the Museum of Fine Arts has been running an exhibition showcasing a selection of drawings by Michelangelo and his most talented contemporaries, the museumʼs official website mfab.hu reported.

One of Michelangeloʼs studies (image: mfab.hu)

“Triumph of the Body: Michelangelo and Sixteenth-Century Italian Draughtsmanship” displays 80 drawings by Michelangelo and his most talented contemporaries, including 30 of the master’s nude studies loaned from the world’s most prestigious collections, including the British Museum, the Uffizi, the Louvre, the Casa Buonarroti, the Albertina, and the Teylers Museum.

A newly identified drawing from a private London collection, the earliest known drawing by the teenage Michelangelo, is being exhibited for the first time in Hungary.

The exhibition is on the ground floor of the museum. Full-price admission costs HUF 3,000, with tickets available online here.