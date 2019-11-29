Müpa hosts Beethoven Marathon in February

BBJ

In cooperation with the Budapest Festival Orchestra, Müpa will stage an all-day marathon production presenting the best works of Beethoven, mupa.hu reports.

Ludwig Van Beethoven, portrait by J. Stieler, 1819

His incomparably rich oeuvre provides more than enough material for 2020, when the world will commemorate the 250th anniversary of his birth.

Students at the Liszt Music Academy will perform free concerts in the Glass Hall, while memorable performances will be brought to life on the screen of the auditorium.

The event will take place on February 2 starting at 10:30 a.m. Admission is HUF 1,500. For more details visit the website of Müpa (available in English).