Ministry of Agriculture awards Penny Market

BBJ

The local unit of German discount supermarket chain Penny Market has been presented with an award by Zsolt Feldman, state secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, for the distribution of the highest number of its own bands labeled "Magyar Termék” ("Hungarian Product”), news portal origo.hu reports.

Penny Market is the first discount chain to receive such an award, which was created to recognize stores for promoting Hungarian products, origo.hu adds.

The ministry asked experts to evaluate the performance of retail chains based on both their own experiences and objective criteria, in order to determine which chain is worthy of the award. According to the report, Penny does not only offer Hungarian producers a chance to become suppliers, but contributes to their success via marketing and communications activities.