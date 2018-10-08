MARTʼs Irish artists to participate at Art Market Budapest

BBJ

Irish arts organization MART has announced its participation at Art Market Budapest 2018, with curator Deirdre Morrissey selecting four Irish artists at different stages of their professional careers in painting, drawing and sculpture, whose work takes innovative approaches to traditional media.

The four selected Irish artists are James L. Hayes, Shane Berkery, Niamh Hannaford, and Steven Maybury.

The exhibition is open to the public from Thursday, October 11, until Sunday, October 14, at the Millenáris Cultural and Convention Center Building B (Kis Rókus u. 16, 1024 Budapest).

More information is available at the eventʼs website, as well as at MARTʼs website.