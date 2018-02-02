Major development programs to start in tourism

BBJ

The Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTÜ) plans significant investments in several cities and regions in Hungary, Zoltán Guller, CEO of MTÜ said in a press conference in Budapest. This year, Hungary is also the gastronomical capital of Europe.

The city of Esztergom will receive HUF 12 billion for reconstruction projects, and ten adventure parks around Lake Balaton will also be renovated. MTÜ says it aims to lower seasonality and encourage tourists to spend one more night in Hungary.

In the first ten months of last year, tourists spent as many guest nights in Hungary as in the full year of 2016. Guest nights were close to 30 million, and the goal for 2030 is 50 million guest nights, Guller said. Most tourists came from Germany.

For this year, MTÜ plans the reconstruction of several cultural heritage sites, with a total budget of HUF 10 bln. Regarding its accommodation development program, Guller said that so far 580 applications for funding had been received, with requests totaling HUF 21 bln.