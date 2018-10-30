Lux Film Prize contenders to be screened in Budapest

BBJ

The European Parliament Liaison Office in Hungary and the Uránia National Film Theater are jointly organizing film screenings on November 7-9, showing three movies vying for the European Parliament’s Lux Film Prize, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Every year since 2007, the European Parliament Lux Film Prize has shone a spotlight on films that go to the heart of European public debate, in the belief that cinema, as a mass cultural medium, is an ideal platform for debate and reflection on Europe and its future, according to the official website.

The finalists this year are Mila Turajlić’s "The Other Side of Everything" (Serbia/France/Qatar), Benedikt Erlingsson’s "Woman at War" (Iceland/France/Ukraine), and Wolfgang Fischer’s "Styx" (Germany/Austria).

The three films will be screened in their original languages with Hungarian subtitles. The finalists of the European Parliament’s Lux Film Prize are selected by a panel of cinema professionals and will be screened in cinemas all across Europe.

There is a chance to win free tickets to see the films by completing the online quiz at this address (in Hungarian).