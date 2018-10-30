Lux Film contenders to be screened in Budapest

BBJ

The European Parliament Liaison Office in Hungary and Uránia National Film Theatre are jointly organizing a film screening on November 7-9, showing three movies vying for the European Parliament’s Lux Film award, Budapest Business Journal was informed.

The movies include Mila Turajlic’s "The Other Side of Everything", Benedikt Erlingsson’s "Woman at War", and Wolfgang Fischer’s "Styx".

The films will be screened in their original languages with Hungarian subtitles. The finalists of the European Parliament’s Lux Film Prize are selected by a panel of cinema professionals and will be screened in cinemas all across Europe.

There is a chance to win free tickets to see the films by completing the online quiz at this address (in Hungarian).