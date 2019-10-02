Ludwig Museum opens ‘Pattern and Decoration’ exhibition

BBJ

Presented by the Ludwig Museum of Contemporary Art in Budapest, the exhibition dubbed “Pattern and Decoration” showcases a selection of works from the Peter and Irene Ludwig collection that reveal the diversity of the movement of the same name for the very first time in Europe.

Kim MacConnel, Edible, 1979

Pattern and Decoration was a U.S. art movement from the mid-1970s to the early 1980s, which radically distinguished itself from the predominant Minimal Art and Concept Art of that time, questioning traditional notions of art, according to ludwigmuseum.hu.

The exhibition includes artistic forms from mosaics influenced by oriental art, monumental textile collages, paintings and graphic works, through to room-sized installations and video performances.

Artists featured in the exhibition include Brad Davis, Frank Faulkner, Tina Girouard, Valerie Jaudon, Joyce Kozloff, Robert Kushner, Thomas Lanigan-Schmidt, Kim MacConnel, Miriam Schapiro, Kendall Shaw, Ned Smyth, Robert Zakanitch, and Joe Zucker.

The exhibition opens on October 5 and runs until January 2020, notes a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.