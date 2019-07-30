‘Love Revolution’ at Sziget brings global influencers to Hungary

Bence Gaál

The Sziget Festival announced the “Love Revolution” campaign two years ago, with a focus on the importance of sustainability, human rights, condemning war and armament, and speaking out against discrimination based on skin color, religion, or sexual orientation.

Emi Mahmoud

Among other invited guests, visitors will have the chance to listen to primate researcher, environmentalist, and UN Messenger of Peace Dr. Jane Goodall; former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, founder of the Climate Reality Project, who will convey his thoughts to festivalgoers through a video message; and activists Rosa Anders and Milan van der Meulen, who will perform "The Truth in 10 Minutes."

The lineup of celebrities who preach Love Revolutionʼs messages does not end here, however, as Sziget will also host poet, activist, and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Emi Mahmoud. As a former refugee herself, Mahmoud - known for both her heartfelt speeches and slam poetry pieces - will call attention to fellow sufferers and those who live in disadvantaged communities.

The main stage will also feature Drew Dollaz from the United States. As a street dancer, he rose to fame with his unbelievable flexibility, forming his own hybrid style by combining multiple types of movements. Over the course of his career, he has collaborated with partners such as Madonna, Rihanna, and Skrillex. Besides dancing, he tries to makes his voice heard on human rights questions, with a focus on childhood and teenage bullying leading to suicide, exclusion, and problems related to poverty and lack of education.

In another dance production in the new program, Swiss artists Dakota & Nadia will try to demonstrate through dance things which are impossible to put in words. Their choreography investigates the question of domestic violence, calling attention to a problem that affects many.

Acrobatic duo The Arrow will tell the story of the first glance, the first hug, and a bond that lasts forever.

Finally, the Superar Childrenʼs Choir will invite guests at the main stage to sing along. The choir provides free musical education to disadvantaged and refugee children, helping their integration. At the interactive concert, the audience will get to know songs of people from near and far, experiencing the unique spirit of the choir and the power of its diversity. Financing of the international Superar organizationʼs local activities has been provided by Sziget since 2018.