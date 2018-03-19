Lost Liszt manuscripts rediscovered in Hungary

BBJ

Manuscripts by composer Ferenc Liszt long thought lost have been returned to the Liszt Ferenc Memorial Museum and Research Center after being discovered in a private collection. The music is closely related to Hungary and the 1848 revolution.

The sheet music was discovered by an heir who, after the authorship was confirmed, offered them for sale to the Liszt Ferenc Memorial Museum and Research Center. The purchase was financed by a non-refundable loan from the National Cultural Fund, according to a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal.

The documents include a piano work dedicated to the memory of Lisztʼs best friend in Hungary, Mihály Mosonyi, and a choral piece written for the inauguration of the Hungarian Royal Opera in 1884. The works were published at the time but the original manuscripts were considered lost.

The music had been published by a publishing house founded by József Parcsch and Nándor Táborszky. Liszt became a close friend to Táborszky and, as it turned out, the manuscripts were kept at the company, which became state-owned after World War II.

The manuscripts will shortly be made available on the Liszt Ferenc Memorial Museum and Research Center website.