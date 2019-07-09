Live evening concerts in Budapest Zoo.

Judith Láng

The popular open air evening concert season will be held at Budapest Zoo and Botanical Garden every Wednesday this summer until August 14. Performances start at 8:30 p.m. and, in the case of rain, will be held at the same time on the following day.

Photo by Sterling Images/Shutterstock.com

The concert tomorrow (July 10) is called “Woody and the Swing” and features the Kozma Orsi quartet, who promise to take the audience back to 1960s New York. The star guest is András Kern.

The doors open the doors at 7 p.m., thus allowing the public to also look around in zoo.



The concert itself will be held at the zoo’s Főtér (Main Square). Tickets cost HUF 4,500 HUF and can be bought at the Zoo or online at www.jegymester.hu.