Liszt Academy presents Karita Mattila

BBJ

Finnish operatic soprano Karita Mattila will perform together with the Hungarian National Philharmonic Orchestra on Thursday at the Liszt Academy of Music (Zeneakadémia), according to the academyʼs official website, zeneakademia.hu.

Karita Mattila (image by zeneakademia.hu)

Selected as the most important soprano of our time by BBC Music, Mattila will perform a thematic concert on life and death, loyalty and infidelity. The nightʼs program features works by Haydn, Beethoven, Schumann, Wagner, and Richard Strauss.

The Finnish performer, born in 1960, is the winner of two Grammy Awards, in 1998 and 2004.

The concert begins at 7.30 p.m. on December 13, according to the academyʼs website.