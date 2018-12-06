Liszt Academy gives concert in honor of Kodály

BBJ

The Liszt Academy (Zeneakadémia) is organizing a memorial concert on the occasion of the birthday of the symbolic Hungarian composer, Zoltán Kodály, according to zeneakademia.hu.

The interior of the Liszt Academy. (Ugis Riba/Shutterstock.com)

The repertoire will include diverse works of Kodály, from “Ave Maria” to “The Straw Guy” as well as “Life of Death”, showcasing the heritage of the composer.

The works will be performed by Angelica Girls’ Choir, the Army Male Choir and the Alma Mater Choir in the Grand Hall of Zeneakadémia on December 16.

Kodály, born in 1882 is known internationally mainly for his music teaching concept, the so-called “Kodály Method”.