La Liste picks four Hungarian restaurants

BBJ

This yearʼs edition of La Liste, the international restaurant review aggregator listing the 1,000 best restaurants in the world, includes four Hungarian eateries, according to the rankings published on laliste.com.

La Liste listed three establishments in Budapest and one in the countryside. The selection for 2019 includes Budapest’s Michelin-star Onyx (with 83.00 points), Costes (with 80.50 points), and Borkonyha (with 80.00 points), as well as Anyukám Mondta, a family-run restaurant in the small town of Encs (212 km northeast of Budapest, close to Miskolc).

Across the CEE region, there are 20 Austrian, nine Slovenian and six Croatian restaurants on the list. There are no entries for Slovakia or Romania, while the Czech Republic is represented by only one location. The selection is compiled based on a special algorithm including more than 400 international dining guides, crowd-sourced sites and press reviews.

La Liste ranked Guy Savoy in Paris the best restaurant, with New Yorkʼs Le Bernardin and Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée in Paris completing the podium.

Launched in 2015 in Paris, the list is sanctioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France and its tourism board. La Listeʼs founder and president is Philippe Faure, Franceʼs former ambassador to Japan, and former CEO of French restaurant guide Gault Millau.