La Liste lists four Hungarian restaurants

BBJ

This yearʼs edition of La Liste, the worldwide restaurant review aggregator listing the 1,000 best restaurants in the world, includes four Hungarian eateries, according to the rankings published on laliste.com.

La Liste listed three establishments in Budapest and one in the countryside. The selection for 2019 includes Budapest’s Michelin-star Onyx (with 83.00 points), Costes (with 80.50 points), and Borkonyha (with 80.00 points) as well as Anyukám Mondta at Encs (My Mom Said, a family run restaurant 212 km east of Budapest, close to Miskolc).

Across the CEE region, there are 20 Austrian, nine Slovenian and six Croatian restaurants on the list. There are no entries for Slovakia or Romania, while Czech Republic is represented only by one location. The selection is complied based on a special algorithm including more than 400 international dining guides, crowd-sourced sites and press reviews. La Liste ranked Guy Savoy in Paris the best restaurant, with New Yorkʼs Le Bernardin, and Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée in Paris completing the podium.

Launched in 2015 in Paris the list is sanctioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France and its tourism board. La Listeʼs founder and president is Philippe Faure, Franceʼs former Ambassador to Japan, and former president of Gault-Millau.