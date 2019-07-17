Kreinbacher takes gold medal at CSWWC

remember me
Kreinbacherʼs 2015 Brut Classic Magnum has won a gold at this yearʼs Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships (CSWWC), the Hungarian vintner told state news wire MTI.
Kreinbacher also took silver medals for its 2016 Rosé Brut Magnum, 2016 Brut Classic Magnum, and 2016 Prestige Brut Magnum.
One other Hungarian vintner, Törley, took a silver at this yearʼs contest, for its 2015 François President Rosé Brut.
