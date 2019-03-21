Katona József Theater stages plays with English subtitles

Judith Láng

In a relative rarity for English-speaking theater-goers in Budapest, the Katona József Theater has announced upcoming performances with English subtitles, including plays by Ibsen and Gogol.

A scene from Gogolʼs "Marriage" (photo: Judit Horváth/Katona József Theater)

On April 17, the Katona Theater offers “The Reunification of the Two Koreas” by Joël Pommerat, a patchwork of multiple short scenes revolving around the nature of human relationships.

On April 23 and May 2, Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House” will be given a modern twist under the title “Karácsony Helmeréknél” (“Christmas at the Helmers”). Ibsen was one of the founders of 19th century Modernism in the theater, and “A Doll’s House” is one of the first dramatic calls for the equal rights of women; “Christmas at the Helmers” brings it into the 21st century.

This will be followed on April 24 and May 5 by Nikolai Gogol’s “Marriage” (“Háztűznéző”), a black comedy with an insight into the desperation and secret fears of modern man.

The Katona József Theater is located downtown on Petőfi Sándor utca in District 5; it advises that the captions are best visible from rows 8-12.