Jewish Art Days festival begins

BBJ

Running from now until June 10, “Jewish Art Days” presents the diversity of Jewish culture with a wide range of artistic productions at various locations, according to zsidomuveszetinapok.hu.

Besides well-known venues, concert halls, theaters and cinemas, such as the Liszt Academy, the Uránia National Film Theater, the Átrium Movie Theater, the A38 Ship and the BMC, guests can enjoy special events all across Erzsébetváros (Elizabethtown, or District VII of Budapest).

The event is organized by Kultúr Produkciós Iroda Kft. Further information is available on the event website.