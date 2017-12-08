Izabella Pörös wins Best Indie Filmmaker Award

BBJ

Hungary’s Izabella Pörös has won the Top Shorts Online Film Festival’s award for Best Indie Filmmaker for Runaway, a music video featuring Hungarian vocalist Barbara Kiss.

"Runaway" has also been nominated for Best Director in the Music Video Underground November 2017 competition. Established in Paris in 2016, the Music Video Underground is a monthly competition 100% focused on music videos. "Runaway" is the only European film nominated in this category.

Izabella Pörös (pictured above) is a rising female filmmaker on Hungary’s independent filmmaking scene. Her first short film, "It’s a long way", premiered in New York and won several awards. The film went on to become a 2015 New York City International Film Festival finalist. Pörös was also nominated for Best Director.